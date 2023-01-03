Bills safety Damar Hamlin taken to hospital after 'Monday Night Football' injury

CINCINNATI — A Buffalo Bills player was taken off the field in an ambulance during a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Damar Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game. Hamlin stood up after the hit and appeared to adjust his face mask, but then fell backwards to the ground seconds later.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins collides with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play.

Buffalo's medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field. Broadcasters reported that medics appeared to be performing CPR. ESPN reported that Hamlin was given oxygen.

The entire Bills team is surrounding Hamlin saying a prayer as the ambulance comes on the field. pic.twitter.com/HdW5bCpaSU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 3, 2023

The Associated Press reported that Hamlin was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Stunned players and staff from both teams gathered in prayer.

The game was suspended after Hamlin was taken away.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Players from both teams huddled around the medical staff, some kneeling and some holding hands. The team posted on social, "Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland," and the Bengals responded with praying hands.

Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️💙 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was down on the field for at least 10 minutes. He was placed inside the ambulance and taken out of Paycor Stadium.

The NFL said in a statement that Hamlin was in "critical condition" at a local hospital. Both the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to postpone the game.

This story was originally published by WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio with additional reporting from Scripps News.