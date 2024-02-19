Former 49ers, Dolphins cornerback Tim McKyer arrested after collision inside Riviera Beach parking garage

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A three-time NFL Super Bowl champion faces multiple charges after police said he was responsible for a six-vehicle crash inside a Riviera Beach parking garage Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Marina Grande parking garage located at 2650 Lake Shore Drive.

The driver, identified as Timothy Bernard McKyer of Riviera Beach, is accused of striking multiple vehicles parked within the garage before fleeing the scene.

Officers with the Riviera Beach Police Department were working Monday to identify the owners of the vehicles impacted by the collision.

McKyer, 60, was arrested on the following charges:



Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $50 (five counts)

One criminal citation — traffic misdemeanor leaving the scene

One citation — traffic infraction for failure to report

Jail records show that McKyer was released from custody Monday morning after posting a $1,250 bond.

Court records show that McKyer is scheduled to have a case disposition on March 4.

Authorities said they are still investigating the case and urge anyone with information to contact police.

The 12-year NFL veteran was best known for his days as a starting cornerback with the San Francisco 49ers where he was a part of teams that won Super Bowl XXIII and Super Bowl XXIV. He played one year for the Miami Dolphins during the 1990 season. He won a third Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 1998. He finished his career with 33 interceptions.

WPTV called McKyer on Monday for comment, but his phone went straight to voicemail.