Dwayne Haskins 'had to go walk and get gas' when he was fatally struck in South Florida, wife tells 911 dispatcher

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins told a 911 dispatcher that her husband had run out of gas on Interstate 595 when he was fatally struck by a dump truck.

It was one of several 911 calls released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol after the April 9 crash in the westbound lanes of I-595 in Fort Lauderdale.

"He had to go walk and get gas," the 24-year-old former first-round draft pick's wife told a 911 dispatcher.

WARNING: 911 calls contain some profanity and could be disturbing to some listeners

Kalabrya Haskins called 911 to ask if authorities could "see if his car is there and if he's OK and if anything happened to him."

The call came after several others made to 911 dispatchers about a man who had been struck by a dump truck in the area.

"There was a man hit in front of me," a woman who made the initial 911 call told a dispatcher. "I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man."

According to the FHP report, Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

He had been training in South Florida during the offseason.

The former Ohio State star was the No. 15 overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released after the 2020 season and signed with the Steelers last year as the third-string quarterback behind now-retired Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

In her conversation with the dispatcher, Kalabrya Haskins said it was uncharacteristic of her husband not to get back with her.

"It's not like him to not, you know, call me back and his phone to go dead and he was stranded by himself," Kalabrya Haskins told the dispatcher. "He was walking, though."

"So, I don't want you to panic, but I'm going to be honest with you — we do have an incident…," the dispatcher, whose conversation to Kalabrya Haskins was partially redacted, told her.