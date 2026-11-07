Win or lose, Dolphins fans keep showing up: loyal supporters and new additions to the Dol-fandom

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins’ season hasn’t given fans much to celebrate so far as in the win column, but at Hard Rock Stadium, the team’s most loyal supporters are still showing up.

For some, Dolphins fandom is a lifelong commitment. For others, it’s a brand-new experience. Suzanne Hobbs attended her first Dolphins game last year and quickly found herself hooked.

“I’m going to learn everything I can about football. I’m so excited,” Hobbs said.

WATCH: Win or lose, Dolphins fans keep showing up

Win or lose, Dolphins fans keep showing up

She said the energy surrounding the game, from the fans in the stands to the tailgating outside the stadium, made her want to become part of the experience.

“Everybody around us was so fun, and the idea of tailgating and coming to something regularly and really digging into something and being a fan of a team in your area, that’s exciting,” Hobbs said.

Helping guide her through her new Dolphins fandom is longtime fan Ken Ringe.

Eleanor Sheahan

“It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster ride, but I love the game. I love the Dolphins. I’ll never change my allegiances,” Ringe said.

Ringe has experienced plenty of highs and lows as a Dolphins fan, including some memorable moments in franchise history.

“I was at Marino’s first game,” Ringe said. “All these names come back. I’ve had great times here with great friends.”

Now, he’s passing that passion along to Hobbs.

“We’re going to tailgate now,” Ringe said. “We’re really going to open up a new world to her and have a lot of fun.”

This year, Hobbs and Ringe became Dolphins season ticket holders, stocked up on new team gear and plan to attend every home game.

For them, Dolphins football has become about more than wins and losses. It’s about tradition, friendship and being part of a community that keeps showing up.