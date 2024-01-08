2023-24 NFL playoff game schedule

The NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend" features two Florida teams playing on separate nights and two former No. 1 overall draft picks taking on their old squads.
After losing out on the chance to win the AFC East crown, the Miami Dolphins will shake it off and instead travel to the defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City. It's likely to be Taylor Swift's first playoff game since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Then on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs are making their fourth straight appearance in the playoffs.
Sunday night's game on WPTV will pit Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Both will be facing their former teams.
Super Bowl LVIII will be played Feb. 11 in Las Vegas for the first time.
Here is the complete playoff schedule:
Saturday
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans | 4:30 p.m. | WPTV
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs | 8 p.m. | Peacock
Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. | CBS
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys | 4:30 p.m. | Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions | 8 p.m. | WPTV
Monday
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN