Former Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis, 35, found dead in South Florida home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead inside a South Florida home, Davie police said Monday. He was 35.

A house assistant discovered the body inside the home at 6051 SW 178th Ave. in Southwest Ranches on Monday morning and called police, Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez said in a news release.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," Urbaez said.

Police said the investigation remains active.

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024

Davis played for the Dolphins from 2009-11 after being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in August 2012. It was a moment captured on the popular HBO show "Hard Knocks."

Lynne Sladsky/AP Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown after a 23-yard interception against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 4, 2009, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Davis played for the Colts from 2012-17, earning two spots in the Pro Bowl, and the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

He made headlines in 2018 when he quit during halftime as the host Bills took on the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. Davis subsequently retired.

Davis was credited with 396 tackles, two sacks, 98 pass deflections, 22 interceptions, four forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown during his NFL career.

He was in the news as recently as February 2023 after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Davis was "laying down on the right shoulder sleeping." When asked why he was sleeping, Davis replied, "I was tired."