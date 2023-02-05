Ex-Dolphins player Vontae Davis arrested on DUI charge in Hollywood

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Former Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested on a DUI charge Saturday in Hollywood after his car rear-ended a truck parked on the shoulder with a flat tire, FHP said Sunday.

Davis, 34, played for the Dolphins from 2009-11 after being drafted in the first round of 2009 NFL Draft. He then played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-17, earning two spots in the Pro Bowl, and Buffalo Bills the next year. In 2018, Davis quit during halftime as the host Bills took on the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. Davis subsequently retired.

Lynne Sladsky/Associated Press Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown after a 23-yard interception against the Buffalo Bills in Miami on Oct. 4, 2009.



At 7:47 a.m. Saturday, the Southwest Ranches resident was driving south on the Florida Turnpike south through Hollywood when his black Tesla rear-ended a bronze Toyota Tundra parked on the shoulder with a flat tire, FHP said.

The driver of the Tundra, a 59-year-old North Miami man, was standing next to his truck.

He was hit by his own truck after Davis slammed into it, and was taken to Broward General Hospital with several injuries.

Davis also was taken to Broward Hospital as a precaution for injury but then transported to the Broward County Jail. His bond was listed as $500.

Davis was arrested and charged with DUI for first offense after refusing to take standard field sobriety exercises and declined to take a breathalyzer test or provide a sample of blood and urine, according to the officer’s report.

“Upon approaching Mr. Davis, I noticed that he was laying down on the right shoulder sleeping,” the arresting officer wrote in his report. “While speaking to Mr. Davis about the crash, I noticed that his eyes were bloodshot red. He had to lean on the concrete barrier wall to keep himself sitting upright. With slurred speech Mr. Davis stated that he was not injured.”

The officer asked Davis if he’d been drinking.

“He replied ‘Yes, I had two drinks, two mixed drinks,’” the officer’s report said. “I asked Mr. Davis where he was coming from. He replied with a name of a club. I could not understand the name. I asked Mr. Davis why he was sleeping on the shoulder against the wall. He replied “I was tired.’”

