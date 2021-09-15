Watch
Unvaccinated tight end Adam Shaheen activated off COVID-19 list

Critic of vaccine told reporters last month he wouldn't let NFL 'strong-arm' him
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson runs with the ball after he intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen during the first half of a preseason game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 15, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Dolphins tight end who has been an outspoken opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine is practicing with the team again.

The team announced Wednesday that Adam Shaheen, who said he isn't vaccinated, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shaheen missed Miami's season-opening 17-16 victory at New England last Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen on sideline vs. Atlanta Falcons in 2021
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The second-year Dolphins tight end told reporters in August that he wouldn't let the NFL "strong-arm" him into getting the vaccine.

A 2017 second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, Shaheen played in all 16 games for Miami a season ago, catching 12 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins (1-0) will host the Buffalo Bills (0-1) this Sunday in their first home game of the season.

