Unvaccinated tight end Adam Shaheen activated off COVID-19 list

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Dolphins tight end who has been an outspoken opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine is practicing with the team again.

The team announced Wednesday that Adam Shaheen, who said he isn't vaccinated, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shaheen missed Miami's season-opening 17-16 victory at New England last Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The second-year Dolphins tight end told reporters in August that he wouldn't let the NFL "strong-arm" him into getting the vaccine.

A 2017 second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, Shaheen played in all 16 games for Miami a season ago, catching 12 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins (1-0) will host the Buffalo Bills (0-1) this Sunday in their first home game of the season.