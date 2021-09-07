Unvaccinated tight end Adam Shaheen back on COVID-19 list after testing positive

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Dolphins tight end who said he wouldn't let the NFL "strong-arm" him into getting vaccinated has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Monday that Adam Shaheen was one of two players who will miss the start of the season because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

According to the NFL Network, Shaheen tested positive for the virus and must quarantine for 10 days since he is not vaccinated.

Shaheen has been a vocal opponent of the NFL's COVID-19 policies and was candid about the fact that he wasn't vaccinated.

"For me, it's a personal choice and it's bigger than just COVID," Shaheen told reporters in August. "I'm not going to elaborate further on that. There is -- the NFL has been trying to push it. It is no secret that they've been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys. I'm going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I'm not going to get fined. But they are not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere and they are already taking away freedoms of unvaccinated guys."

Head coach Brian Flores said Shaheen's status -- this is now the second time he's been placed on the list -- doesn't change the way the team feels about him.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores greets Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I would never question Adam's commitment to the team," Flores said Monday. "I think guys have a decision to make. They make it. We support it and we move forward, and I think that's how a team -- teams -- work. So I'm never going to question his commitment. I'm never going to question any player's commitment. I think it's a personal decision. (He's) someone that I support and we deal with whatever happens after that."

Shaheen joined the Dolphins last season after being traded from Chicago. He played in all 16 games for Miami a season ago, catching 12 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson was also placed on the list. His vaccination status was not known.

The Dolphins elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.