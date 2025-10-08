Tyreek Hill's wife Lakeeta Vaccaro claims marriage beset by 'physical violence, verbal humiliation, threats'

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is accused of physically and verbally abusing his wife, at times when she was pregnant, according to divorce proceedings filed in Miami on Sept. 4.

The documents were unsealed Tuesday after WPTV's parent company, Scripps Media, Inc., joined a media coalition to unseal the court filings.

In a motion to amend her divorce petition, Hill's wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, claimed the Dolphins receiver did not want her to sign a prenuptial agreement before they were married on Nov. 8, 2023.

However, Vaccaro's motion said that within a month of their marriage, Hill said "he had changed his mind" and wanted her to sign a postnuptial agreement.

Vaccaro claims Hill raised the issue about every two weeks, becoming "increasingly aggressive, violent and demanding."

Hill's wife became pregnant with their daughter in the spring of 2024, causing her to feel more vulnerable, which she said Hill took advantage of, according to the motion.

During an incident at their Southwest Ranches, Florida, guest house on Jan. 11, 2024, Vaccaro alleges in the court filing that Hill "violently pushed and shoved" her, knocking her to the floor and then standing over her.

According to Vaccaro's allegations in the court filing, during a May 15, 2024, incident, she was riding in a car while Hill was driving. For an undisclosed reason, he told her to get out of the vehicle "before she gets hurt," and he had friends who would "hurt" her.

The court filing alleges that Vaccaro's husband "repeatedly committed acts of physical violence" against her that including spitting in her face, shoving her, throwing her to the ground, ripping her hair and also pushing her out of a car.

The petition said she and Hill were staying at a hotel in Bristol, Connecticut, on or around July 12, 2024. Vaccaro, who was pregnant at the time, claimed Hill picked up her phone and "threw it at her, hitting her in the face." The petition said Hill "threw a punch and tried to hit her pregnant stomach, but she deflected it."

Later that year, on Nov. 24, 2024, Vaccaro's petition alleges Hill and she were at their Sunny Isles condominium preparing to leave for a Dolphins game. The court document said Vaccaro "was very pregnant" at the time when Hill "lost control of himself" and spit in her face. She later gave birth to their daughter the next day, according to the petition.

Hill's wife claimed the "physical violence, verbal humiliation, and threats of divorce" continued following the birth of their child.

This included a much-publicized incident on April 7, 2025, where officers were called to their Sunny Isles condominium. The petition said Hill "put his hands on (Vaccaro) violently, shoved" her, "grabbed" her and "threw her computer" on that day.

Hill's attorney, Seth Schneiderman, vehemently refutes the allegations.

In a letter to Vaccaro's attorney, Evan Marks, Schneiderman called the petition a "calculated and malicious attempt to weaponize the judicial process for improper financial gain."

Schneiderman said in the letter that the claims in the petition are "demonstrably false, exaggerated, and distort prior events."

"I urge you to reconsider proceeding with this amendment. It is not in your client's best interests and may expose all involved to significant liability," Schneiderman wrote to Marks.

Hill has had a series of off-the-field issues in his 10-year NFL career, including an arrest on domestic violence allegations dating back to 2014 when he was in college at Oklahoma State.

The Dolphins' star wide receiver is currently out for the season after suffering a major knee injury on Sept. 29 against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.