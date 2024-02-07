Tyreek Hill dismisses divorce petition in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has dismissed his divorce petition in Broward County eight days after it was filed, according to court records.

The notice was filed online Monday morning but signed by Hill last Tuesday. Hill first denied the divorce filing, then said on Twitch that he had fired "a lot of people" because of the “mistake.”

On Jan. 27, Hill’s Fort Lauderdale-based family attorney, Gary Celetti Jr., filed a motion to withdraw as his lawyer. Three days later, Hill signed the dismissal, which was filed by a new attorney, Will Weaver Jr.

Hill had filed for divorce 76 days after he married Keeta Vaccaro in November.

Hill, 29, and Vaccaro, 27, were married in a private ceremony in Travis County, Texas, on Nov. 8 during Miami's bye week. They were engaged since 2021 when Hill, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, proposed at their Fourth of July party.

On Jan. 23, shortly after reports of his divorce surfaced, Hill wrote on social media that he's "happily married."

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college football at Garden City, Oklahoma State and West Alabama.

