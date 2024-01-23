Tyreek Hill files for divorce from Keeta Vaccaro 76 days after marriage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has filed for divorce in Broward County, 76 days after he married Keeta Vaccaro in November, according to court records filed Monday.

Hill, 29, and Vaccaro, 27, were married in a private ceremony in Travis County, Texas, on Nov. 8 during Miami's bye week. They were engaged since 2021 when Hill, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, proposed at their Fourth of July party.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hill posted on X.com he plans to stay married.

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

On Jan. 3, Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches caught fire after two children playing with a lighter accidentally set a cloth toy ablaze, officials said. The fire caused more than $2 million in damages.

Property records showed the Dolphins wide receiver paid $6.9 million for the sprawling estate in 2022.

Aerial video showed large plumes of smoke coming from the windows and roof of the house. A gaping hole could also be seen in the roof of the home.

WTVJ A gaping hole can be seen in the roof of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's house after a fire, Jan. 3, 2023, in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

In his second season with the Dolphins, he led the NFL with 1,799 yards.

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college football at Garden City, Oklahoma State and West Alabama.

Vaccaro is the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro.

This season’s "Hard Knocks" included mention of his marriage.

