Tyreek Hill won't face criminal charges after alleged assault, admits he can't make 'boneheaded mistakes'

Dolphins receiver says issue resolved, so he's focused on football as training camp begins
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on first day of training camp, July 26, 2023
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is seen on the first day of the team's training camp, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 15:52:12-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won't face any criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault at a Miami-Dade County marina last month.

Ed Griffith, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the man who "would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case" has signed a form saying he didn't want to press charges.

Hill spoke with reporters Wednesday on the first day of Dolphins training camp, but he wouldn't comment on the incident.

"As far as the story, I'm not here to get into that," he said. "I'm here to play ball. I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved, and I'm currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened that day."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an interview after practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hill could still face a suspension from the NFL, but he told reporters he's not concerned about that.

"When I'm able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all of that at the end of the day," Hill said. "That's the thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that. I just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."

Hill said he spoke about what happened with head coach Mike McDaniel, who offered his "full support."

McDaniel told reporters he's been in contact with Hill and league officials about the incident and was "disappointed in what we're talking about."

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stands on the sideline with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I think it's important when you're in charge of making decisions to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected," McDaniel said. "The league's still looking into it and we're in communication with the league as we've been from the beginning."

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after he was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The seven-time Pro Bowl player set Miami's single-season record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

The 29-year-old revealed on his "It Needed to Be Said" podcast that he intends to break the 2,000-yard mark this season.

