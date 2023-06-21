Police investigate Tyreek Hill in alleged assault

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated in an alleged assault that occurred last weekend in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The alleged assault took place Sunday, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday in an email to WPTV.

Rodriguez didn't provide any further information.

However, WPLG reported that Hill got into a "disagreement" with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Park marina that resulted in Hill hitting the man.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after he was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The seven-time Pro Bowl player set Miami's single-season record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

An email to the Dolphins seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

The alleged assault took place one day before Hill's football camp in Boca Raton.