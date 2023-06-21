Watch Now
Police investigate Tyreek Hill in alleged assault

Report: Dolphins receiver hit another man during 'disagreement'
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill answers questions from reporters after practice, June 8, 2023
Jim Rassol/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes questions from the media after practice, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:46:51-04

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated in an alleged assault that occurred last weekend in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The alleged assault took place Sunday, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday in an email to WPTV.

Rodriguez didn't provide any further information.

However, WPLG reported that Hill got into a "disagreement" with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Park marina that resulted in Hill hitting the man.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after he was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The seven-time Pro Bowl player set Miami's single-season record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

An email to the Dolphins seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

The alleged assault took place one day before Hill's football camp in Boca Raton.

