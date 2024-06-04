Tua Tagovailoa says 'there's been a lot of progress' on contract extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins were back on the practice field Tuesday in Miami Gardens for the mandatory mini-camp.

New additions to the team, draft picks and star players were all in attendance.

"(Odell Beckham Jr.) and Tyreek Hill, they're like the head honchos of the past era," wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "So, playing with them, the kid in me is going to be kind of excited."

With his last year on his rookie contract coming up, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hoping he will get a big contract extension and focus fully on his task at hand.

WPTV Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks on June 4, 2024, as talks continue regarding a possible contract extension with the team.

"Well, I think there's been a lot of progress at this point from where we started," Tagovailoa said. "I think there's been a lot of progress. Then you could ask the other question, why aren't we seeing an agreement? That's the tough part. It's business. You got one side or the other trying to work to meet in the middle."

But Tagovailoa's contract isn't the only one on the Dolphins' mind.

There has been talks that wide receiver Tyreek Hill is seeking a new contract after Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million deal.

But Hill said he's happy suiting up in South Florida.

"Just to live in an establishment, everything, the taxes, the weather. Everything that comes with living in Miami is beautiful man," Hill said. "We love it, and it's awesome man just to be here."

Waddle recently got a new three-year $84.7 million contract.

"Blessings man, blessings," Waddle said. "Always great to get an extension from an organization that brought you into this league."

This mini-camp will continue until Thursday.