Troy Aikman to advise Miami Dolphins in search for new GM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will be advising the Miami Dolphins in their search for a new general manager.

Aikman, who led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins and is now an ESPN analyst, isn't expected to remain with the organization beyond their GM search, ESPN reported. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel welcomed the outside help.

"I'm not opposed to more information, ever," McDaniel said Friday morning, adding that he was previously informed by Dolphins ownership of the decision. "I think Troy Aikman speaks for himself in terms of his relationships that he's had within the National Football League, and (he) knows a lot of things. That information is a positive to me."

The Dolphins fired longtime general manager Chris Grier on Oct. 31 after a 2-7 start to the season. McDaniel has remained head coach despite questions about his job security, and Miami is 7-9 entering Sunday's regular-season finale at the New England Patriots. Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly has been Miami's interim general manager.

Aikman has been in the broadcast booth since he retired from a 12-year career during which he made six Pro Bowls and threw for more than 32,000 yards.

He called Miami's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 15 and was highly critical of McDaniel's fourth-quarter decision-making and clock management.

"This is about as ridiculous a fourth quarter as I've seen in quite a long time," Aikman said during the broadcast, as McDaniel and the Dolphins showed little urgency while trailing by multiple scores.

"So you're telling me he didn't like us not scoring points and taking up too much time," McDaniel said Friday. "Neither did I. That was not the intent. And he's doing his job. ... Doesn't bother me in the least. As a matter of fact, I think it would be funny if it did."