MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When describing the speed and power of the Miami Dolphins defense this season, one player comes to mind: edge rusher Chop Robinson. Robinson ranks No. 1 in the NFL in pressure rate so far in the 2026 season.

WATCH: Miami Dolphins' Chop Robinson talks career goals, defense and team handshakes

Miami Dolphins' Chop Robinson talks career goals, defense and team handshakes

When asked, Robinson described his play on the field during a game in these two words.

"Quickness and power," Robinson said.

He says that combination is exactly what makes him tough to block.

Eleanor Sheahan

"I'm fast, but guys also label me short and don't think I have the ability to power, so that kind of works too. So it's kind of a mix of both, and you can switch it up. It's hard to catch on to it," Robinson said.

Robinson, who is in his third season with the Dolphins, believes that versatility is key to his success rushing the passer.

"Yeah, I think it's just a switch up. Like I could line up, and of course, everybody's worried about speed. I feel like for offensive tackles, that's like the number one thing they worry about is speed because the ends are mostly faster than offensive linemen. So I think that's the first thing they worry about. Then it's different when you have to worry about speed, but they switch it up and go power. So you kind of got to worry about different things that they could use," Robinson said.

Eleanor Sheahan

To enhance his strengths, Robinson says his daily approach is centered on steady improvement.

"It's going. Just trying to be consistent, get better every day. And the run game, pass game, and just trying to win, of course," Robinson said.

Robinson's personality also shows up off the field, practically at practices, when you can see his sportsmanship and the handshake he has with many of his teammates.

"I got a handshake with Chris Bell, Kadyn Proctor, Austin Jackson, Ollie, so I can think of right now. But it's like 4 or five guys I got a handshake with on the offensive side and the defense is probably like 8, 10," Robinson said.

Robinson said the players see each other every day, so of course they are going to have handshakes, “instead of doing a regular dab up.”

For Robinson, those connections reflect the character of the Dolphins' locker room.

"Yeah, I think everybody just labels as of course football players, and it's kind of, it shows like a personality a little bit. Like everybody just out there just kind of having fun and enjoying it and being in the moment and enjoying the time with the guys and the connectivity with everybody," Robinson said.

Robinson also shared his biggest career goals.

"Win the Super Bowl, win the championship, and win defensive player of the year before my career is done," Robinson said.

He says reaching those goals comes down to consistency.

"Just keep getting better every day. Just being consistent. That's what it takes to just, you can't have one day low, one day high, but if you do, you just gotta come back the next day and be better," Robinson said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Robinson will face a familiar face in Buffalo, where the Dolphins play the Bills — his former teammate Bradley Chubb.

"Big bro Bradley Chubb. I mean, he's a big brother to me because he helped me so much when he was injured and I came in my rookie year. He was spending time with me extra watching offensive tackles and just teaching me about the game and his type of his moves and reading the offensive set. So I got a different type of love for him because he helped me a lot throughout my career, and I still talk to him to this day. But when they get to when they get to Sunday, he ain't my brother no more," Robinson said.

While Robinson was excited to face off against his old teammate, he said during the game it was all business. Robinson wears No. 44, so if you're watching the Miami Dolphins defense this season, look out for him.

