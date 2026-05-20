MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For one day, some of the best Special Olympics athletes and the top youngsters on the Miami Dolphins came together for a one-of-a-kind day of fun.

40 Special Olympics athletes put on their cleats and headed to the Baptist Health Training Complex to hang out with the Dolphins rookie class, doing drills, getting coaching, playing flag football, and meeting their favorite newcomers.

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Special Olympics athletes join Miami Dolphins rookies for a day of drills and flag football

Special Olympian John Rathbun said he made the most of the experience.

"Oh, it was amazing. It was really nice meeting the rookies," Rathbun said.

Rathbun also got some quality time with one rookie in particular.

"I like Proctor, he was nice and signed my medal, and I heard about him from Alabama," Rathbun said.

Rookie offensive lineman Kayden Proctor, who stands about 6'6" to 6'7", posed a challenge to the athletes in several games despite the size and weight mismatch. But for Proctor, the day was never about competition.

"It's not about us, we just want to go out there and have the best experience with the kids, because we know what it's like, we've been in their position before and been in their shoes looking up to guys," Proctor said.

Proctor said the event was about creating a welcoming environment.

"It's fun, this should be a safe place for them to come and just have fun with us, you know? We're not going to put them through any drills we go through. We kick it and lay back," Proctor said.

While Dolphins fans will have to wait a few months to watch the newest members of the team take the field, the Special Olympics athletes got an early and up-close look at the rookie class.

