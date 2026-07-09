Spanish River wins third straight Girls Flag Football League Championship at Dolphins facility

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Spanish River High School claimed its third consecutive Girls Flag Football League Championship on Wednesday, defeating Palmetto High School at the Miami Dolphins' practice facility in a showcase of some of South Florida's top high school flag football talent.

The league, which kicked off June 9, brought together nearly 600 high school student-athletes from across South Florida for month-long programming focused on competition, skills development and athlete growth.

WATCH BELOW: Spanish River wins third straight Girls Flag Football League title

Spanish River wins third straight Girls Flag Football League title

The initiative is part of the Miami Dolphins organization's commitment to supporting female athletes and expanding the game of girls flag football. The league featured 38 teams this season.

Wednesday marked the culmination of the playoffs and championship round.

In the semifinals, Palmetto advanced to the championship with a 12-0 victory, highlighted by a slant pass for an early lead, an interception that pushed deep into the red zone, and a touchdown catch in traffic that sealed the win.

In the championship, Spanish River dominated from the start. A pick-six on a scrambling quarterback gave the Sharks an early lead. A touchdown catch by a wide receiver stretching out for the ball sealed the win, giving Spanish River its third straight Girls Flag Football League Championship.

"This is our third time winning it, so it's great, and NFL players play here, and the ability that we have to play here is just amazing," Spanish River player Kaci Chambers said.

Championship rings were presented by Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Kyle Louis.

"I would always play flag football and junior football and have fun out there, it's nothing like this. I'm usually tackling it; it's hard to reach for a flag," Louis said.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports nationally, and the Girls Flag Football League reflects that growth across South Florida.

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