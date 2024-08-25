Quarterback Mike White is the Miami Dolphins' first cut ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With two days remaining before Tuesday's 4 p.m. roster deadline, the Dolphins wasted no time announcing their first cut— last year's backup quarterback Mike White.

Sunday morning, the Dolphins fans received the news of the roster move, officially making Skylar Thompson QB2.

If you've followed the preseason, the news of White’s release should come as no surprise. For the past few weeks, he’s taken most of the third team.

After getting the starting nod in the preseason finale, White threw for only 37 yards and failed to get any points on the board.

"He faced some challenging situations," Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "I thought he did a good job of getting the team in and out of the huddle, and he was in there against their starters. He competed and did something."

Skylar Thompson, White's replacement, took the field Friday night and threw for 190 yards, two touchdowns and a game-ending interception.

The showing had Head Coach Mike McDaniel satisfied with what he saw.

"With Skylar, he got the opportunity to play early in his career as a rookie," McDaniel said. "He demonstrated some aggressiveness and ability to make plays in this league."

Last year, you may remember that White and Thompson faced off for the same backup job last season. White beat out Thompson for the spot, and now a year later, Thompson flipped the script.

"I had a lot of fun. I thought it was a great rep for me coming into the game and not starting, and kind of getting a rep at that getting into the flow of the game and getting into the rhythm of the game," Thompson said. "I thought that was a great opportunity for me."

Both men are familiar with the Dolphins organization. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Thompson in the seventh round and he saw instant playing time as a rookie due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. White signed with the Dolphins in 2023 and played sparingly last season.

With White's release, the Dolphins save $3.5 million, which will likely help the Dolphins fulfill other positional needs.