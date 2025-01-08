'Not the standard here: Dolphins head coach, manager, reflect on 8-9 record

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With the Miami Dolphins season officially over, the team is already focusing on their plans for the 2025 season.

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier addressed the media today for their end-of-the-season meetings.

The talk around the Dolphins team has been Tyreek Hill saying he wanted a trade after the game and even taking himself out of the loss to the Jets.

Coach McDaniel made it simple— Hill knows the behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

An 8-9 record was not the finish anyone on the Dolphins roster or staff expected this season.

"I'm disappointed," Grier said. "8-9, that's not the standard here. It hasn't been, and it won't be."

This statement was backed by McDaniel, who admitted that he had much to learn from this season.

During Monday's players exit meetings, several players hinted at maturity issues, and players being late for meetings were key issues for this season's struggles.

"Fining guys didn't particularly move the needle in the way we need to. So I'll adjust as I should as the head coach,” said McDaniel, who admits he's fined several players this season for being late. He didn't say if Hill was fined for his actions during and after Sunday's loss to the Jets, but says the two spoke for an hour Monday.

"I was very direct with him, and he was very honest, and it's not acceptable to leave a game, and it won't be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability," said McDaniel.

Hill wasn't the only player taking accountability during Monday's exit meetings.

McDaniel and Grier say they spoke to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, praised him for his growth, and spoke with him about his availability.

"You're going to get hit, it's always going to happen, but he has to control what he can control," Grier said. :He understands that, and he knows not being available for taking chances and risk is unacceptable, and he knows that."

Going into the offseason, Grier says their focus is addressing the line and getting a reliable backup quarterback.