NFL legends from the Dolphins and Lions honor military service members in Broward County

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — With the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions set to play Sunday, retired legends from both teams met up in Broward County for a little competition while honoring America's heroes.

NFL legends from the Dolphins and Lions met up Friday to host military veterans for a fun day ahead of Sunday's showdown. The event saluted 50 active-duty service members through the NFL's Salute to Service.

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Dolphins and Lions legends honor military members

The service members were put to the test running the 40-yard dash, throwing drills and a shuttle drill. It was hard, but Michael Capozzi looked legit.

"You have insight from NFL legends, and it's cool to play with them and get insight on football. I really like playing, so any chance I get, I'll play," Capozzi said.

While Capozzi is still in his physical prime, you can't say the same about the former NFL guys.

"Hey, this is awesome man, and this is what it's all about for guys that have given so much to come back and give like we are," retired Detroit Lions offensive lineman Lomas Brown said.

"This is two teams coming together to do a great job of entertaining our military and hanging out with them," Nat Moore said. "Well, everybody is having a blast, and the guys that can still run are out running."

"You right, man big fella used to handle those drills; now I just look at them because I done got a little up there in age. I don't want to pull or tear anything," Brown said.

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