Miami Dolphins wrap up training camp ahead of Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins wrapped up training camp Wednesday, just days before their final preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

It was a bounce-back day for the offense on the final day of camp, with quarterback Malik Willis connecting on touchdowns with Malik Washington and rookie Caleb Douglas.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins close training camp; roster cuts loom before Falcons game

Dolphins close training camp; roster cuts loom before Falcons game

"It's great that camp is coming to an end and football is back," edge rusher Chop Robinson said.

Robinson is ready to make his presence felt when the games count and compete against former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"It's going to be fun, especially because in practice we couldn't hit (Tagovailoa). Now it's game time, and I hope I can get close to him. He was a good guy and great teammate, and I wish him the best," Robinson said.

While the mood was upbeat Wednesday, some players know Friday's game against Atlanta could be their last with the Dolphins. NFL rosters must be trimmed to the final 53 by Sunday.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has shown promising flashes in practice but understands the competition is fierce with the Dolphins' youth movement.

"My goal is to keep competing and keep going out every day and working hard to earn myself a plate on the menu to be able to be one of the receivers they trust in," Tolbert said. "It's a lot of emotions that come with the game, and I think the main thing is how we use those emotions. Go out there and play with your heart and play for your job."

Receiver Tutu Atwell, a Miami native, is also fighting for a spot on the final roster but feels confident in what he's shown during camp.

"Overall, I feel like I did great, and I'm just going to play to my best ability no matter what, keep working hard, and prove myself," Atwell said.

The Dolphins and Falcons are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. Watch all the action on WPTV.

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