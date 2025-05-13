Miami Dolphins will square off against Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 16 in Week 11

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins now know who they will play in Madrid this season as Spain prepares to host its first-ever NFL regular-season game.

The NFL on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2025 International Games, which will be played in Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid, Spain.

It was announced in January that Miami would play in Madrid at Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F., which has a capacity of about 80,000 fans.

The Dolphins will square off against the Washington Commanders in Week 11 on Nov. 16. The game will be televised by the NFL Network starting at 9:30 a.m.

Other international NFL games include the following:

The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 International Games in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena. The NFL said the opponent for this game will be announced on May 14 on Wednesday when the full 2025 NFL schedule is released. It hasn't been announced yet who will televise the game in Brazil.

All other international games will be televised by the NFL Network starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin in Week 4 on Sunday, Sept. 28. This will be Ireland's first-ever regular-season NFL game.

Minnesota will stay overseas, traveling to England for an Oct. 5 clash against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This game will also be the 40th regular-season game to be played in London.

The New York Jets will then take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 12, in Week 6, which will also be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third and final game in London this season will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19 in Week 7.

For the first time in Berlin, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium Berlin on Sunday, Nov. 9 in Week 10. This will be the fifth regular season game in Germany, with the league having previously played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

Fans can click here to register for ticket information. The NFL said tickets will go on sale this summer, but did not disclose a date.