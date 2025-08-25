Miami Dolphins will be without kicker Jason Sanders for Week 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of making some tough decisions as they work to cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline mandated by the NFL.

The Dolphins have already cut several players, including veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, tight end Pharaoh Brown, running backs Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone.

Dolphins announce cuts ahead of Tuesday deadline

During a Monday afternoon press availability, McDaniel broke the news that star kicker Jason Sanders is expected to miss at least 4-5 weeks with a hip injury. Sanders missed Saturday's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, forcing the team to use punter Jake Bailey on kickoffs.

Sanders' absence will be a big blow to an already injury-plagued roster.

"I don't anticipate him being available at the beginning of the season. I don't see a season ender. To our knowledge, surgery isn't necessary, but time is," McDaniel said, referring to Sanders.

Miami will look to sign a kicker in the days to come.

McDaniel said running back Jaylen Wright will likely miss the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts with a leg injury. The team is exploring if surgery is needed for Wright, but McDaniel said the running back's injury was not season-ending.

Dolphins' sixth-round draft pick Ollie Gordon II took a majority of the carries for Miami on Saturday night and will look to have a bigger role in the offense when the season kicks off Sept. 7.

Starting running back De'Von Achane has been nursing a calf injury that kept him out of the final preseason game.