Miami Dolphins will be without kicker Jason Sanders for Week 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of making some tough decisions as they work to cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline mandated by the NFL.
The Dolphins have already cut several players, including veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, tight end Pharaoh Brown, running backs Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone.
During a Monday afternoon press availability, McDaniel broke the news that star kicker Jason Sanders is expected to miss at least 4-5 weeks with a hip injury. Sanders missed Saturday's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, forcing the team to use punter Jake Bailey on kickoffs.
Sanders' absence will be a big blow to an already injury-plagued roster.
"I don't anticipate him being available at the beginning of the season. I don't see a season ender. To our knowledge, surgery isn't necessary, but time is," McDaniel said, referring to Sanders.
Miami will look to sign a kicker in the days to come.
McDaniel said running back Jaylen Wright will likely miss the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts with a leg injury. The team is exploring if surgery is needed for Wright, but McDaniel said the running back's injury was not season-ending.
Dolphins' sixth-round draft pick Ollie Gordon II took a majority of the carries for Miami on Saturday night and will look to have a bigger role in the offense when the season kicks off Sept. 7.
Starting running back De'Von Achane has been nursing a calf injury that kept him out of the final preseason game.