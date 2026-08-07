Miami Dolphins turn up the heat on day 8 of training camp with game-like practice sessions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Eight days into training camp, the Miami Dolphins are turning up the heat. From a high energy start to a more game like practice, Coach Jeff Hafley says it's all about preparing his defense for what's ahead.

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Dolphins heat up training camp on day 8 | Coach Hafley reacts

There's no need for a whistle to signal the start of Dolphins practice. Willie Gay's primal scream does the trick, and Coach Jeff Hafley loves the energy it brings.

"If you've got to scream to get yourself going, scream," he said.

Eight days into training camp, the intensity is ramping up. Friday's practice is physical, fast paced,and unscripted.

"Today's really the first time that we're going to do a lot of calling like it's a real game, and they got to think and respond, and the coaches have to do the same thing," Hafley said.

After a little over two hours of practice in the heat and humidity, seven-year vet Willie Gay Jr. talks about working with the young guys.

"Anything you can tweak with them or help them out on the side or in life you just try to give them that advice and just keep rolling as a group and as you watch them grow you get better as well," Gay said.

Safety Zayne Anderson talks about his familiarity with Hafley's defense.

"It's nice, I love it. I feel like I'm able to take steps ahead of just knowing the basics of the defense," Anderson said.

Linebacker Tyrel Dotson shares his thoughts on teammates leaving social media to focus on football and whether he pays attention to what people are saying.

"Nah man, it doesn't matter, they're not in this building and they're certainly not God," Dotson said.

So, how does Hafley feel about the team's progress through eight days of camp? Keep reading to get his answer.

"There's some nights I go to bed and I'm really proud of where we're at and how hard we're working and then you wake up and you're like, OK, we've got a long way to go, so, it's kind of a balance," he said.

On Saturday the Dolphins will move into the Hard Rock stadium for a practice. Hafley said it'll be his first time on the field in the stadium as a coach.