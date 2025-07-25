Miami Dolphins training camp: Here's how to claim your free tickets to watch practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins fans will have a chance to watch the team in person for the first time on Saturday after training camp began earlier this week.

Gates at the team's Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens open at 8:30 a.m. for fans to watch practice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Miami Dolphins training game underway in Miami Gardens

The Dolphins will host 10 public practice sessions and one practice exclusively for season ticket members on Aug. 2.

Tickets are required to attend practice sessions. Fans can claim up to six free tickets per day here. Capacity is limited.

Click here for dates and times open to the public.

Orange Jersey Fan of the Day

The Dolphins are also launching a new feature for fans at this year's camp.

Each day of camp, one deserving fan will be selected as the Orange Jersey Fan of the Day.

That fan will receive an authentic orange practice jersey signed by the day's Orange Jersey player. Plus, they will receive an invitation to an exclusive experience at the Dolphins' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23.

Fans can submit nominations at the orange tent on Activation Road each day between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

The Miami Dolphins' orange practice jersey is given to the player who was the best performer in the previous practice session.