Winless Dolphins focused on growth and improvement ahead of Week 5 test vs. Bengals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins remain winless through the first four games, falling 15-10 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Fins are now preparing for a Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Malik Willis has recorded just two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing) against four turnovers this season — a challenging start for the QB leading this offense. But head coach Jeff Halfey said the team's mindset is firmly forward-looking.

WATCH BELOW: Winless Dolphins focus on growth ahead of Bengals matchup

Winless Dolphins focus on growth ahead of Bengals matchup

"What can we do better, right? We got to look ahead at this point and not behind, and we got to improve," Hafley said.

On Wednesday, Hafley addressed the team's slow start, making clear the measuring stick isn't the win-loss column — it's growth across all three phases of the game.

"That's with everything that we're doing right now in all three phases with all the coaches and all the players, and that's where we're at,” Hafley said.

Eleanor Sheahan

This has been Hafley's message all season: growth and development. Despite the winless record, the Dolphins are seeing success in player growth like linebacker Chop Robinson.

"I love the way he practices. I love the way he works. He is totally bought in and I just I'm excited for the guy," Hafley said.

Robinson has made a major impact in games, registering 10 pressures and a sack. While the accolades are starting to come in, Hafley isn't letting him rest, instead expecting more.

"Congrats. You had your 10 pressures and your sack. I love it. But can you do it again? Because if you don't, then it doesn't matter. And the only way to do that is to come out today and have the best practice he's had all year because now people are going to be watching him and they're going to be trying to get after him a little bit," Hafley said.

On the ground game, Hafley said the offensive line is trending in the right direction week over week.

"I think we're capable of running the football. Our offensive line, I think, has improved across the board. I think they're getting better, and I'm excited to see that as we go throughout and excited to see it this week,” Hafley said.

That progress will be put to the test against one of the NFL's tougher defensive fronts, as Miami prepares to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Hafley sees the challenge as an opportunity for his unit to prove itself.

"So let's talk more about the Bengals. I think it's one of the better defensive lines in totality that we've seen. I think their interior is really good. I think this is a challenge the offensive line and I think they're excited for it," Hafley said.

Every team the Dolphins have faced so far this season has had a winning record. The Bengals come in at 2-2, making this one of the more favorable matchups Miami has seen all year. Whether this is the week the Dolphins finally get a win remains to be seen.