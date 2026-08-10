Miami Dolphins ready to play starters in preseason opener against Washington Commanders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is not easing into the preseason. With Friday's game against the Washington Commanders just days away, Hafley made clear that every player on the roster should be prepared to take the field.

"Everyone who is on our team right now should be ready to play. That's how I see it, truthfully," Hafley said.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins ready to play starters in preseason opener

Dolphins ready to play starters in preseason opener against Commanders

The message landed well in the locker room. Offensive lineman Patrick Paul said the prospect of facing real competition brings out the best in players.

"It's going to bring the best out of a lot of people. You're going against new competition, and these aren't your teammates; these are people you're about to play. You need to go out there and compete," Paul said.

The stakes are real for much of the roster. The Dolphins carry an NFL-leading 40-plus players on one-year deals, giving nearly everyone on the team added motivation to perform on every snap.

New wide receiver Tutu Atwell, a South Florida native, is among those eager to make his mark.

"I'm ready. There's nothing like playing football, and we've been getting some good work with the defense, a lot of big plays, a lot of good plays going on on both sides," Atwell said.

Atwell, who is looking to become an integral piece of the offense, said returning to the field carries personal meaning.

"The season's back. I've been waiting the whole offseason to get back to it. It's a new team, and I'm home, and I'm just very excited to play with these guys," Atwell said.

Running back De'Von Achane is also using the preseason as a foundation heading into the regular season.

"I always like to play and get in and get tackled; it's always nice to go in and go against someone other than our defense. For me, get a couple touches and get tackled, fall on the ground just to get it going before we get into Week One when it actually matters," Achane said.

Friday's game carries an added personal dimension for Paul. His older brother, Chris Paul, is an offensive guard for the Commanders.

"It's definitely a blessing to have two brothers in the NFL. It's going to be great to see him working at his craft and his space and how he is in his environment where he works and how it looks," Paul said.

The Dolphins and Commanders are also scheduled to hold joint practices this week before Friday's preseason opener, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on WPTV.

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