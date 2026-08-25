Miami Dolphins race to finalize 53-man roster as preseason finale approaches Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are working against the clock to finalize their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. NFL deadline, with the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium serving as the last opportunity for players to make their case.

Head Coach Jeff Hafley addressed his team Tuesday morning as roster decisions loom for more than 30 players currently on one-year contracts.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins race to finalize roster ahead of Sunday's NFL deadline

Dolphins race to finalize roster before Sunday's NFL deadline

"In a perfect world, yeah, I would, and where we're at with a couple of injuries right now, we've gone back and forth with it. I would say they need to be ready to play," Hafley said.

Running back Carlos Washington said the uncertainty is not a distraction.

"Just come in and compete, don't think about the opportunity, just embrace the opportunity in front of me and try to get better each and every day and push the guys in the room," Washington said.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is locked in a close battle for the backup quarterback spot, but an injury kept him out of last week's preseason matchup against the New York Giants. Ewers, who went through the roster cut process last year, acknowledged the emotional weight of the week.

"It's tough, man. I went through it last year, and the locker room seems empty the next day after that cut day," Ewers said.

Despite being sidelined, Ewers said he remains focused on what he can control.

"Whenever you injure any body part, it definitely affects how you play. That's just part of football; people battle injuries," Ewers said.

The Dolphins carry the youngest roster in the NFL, and that youth showed Tuesday when several offensive miscues led to interceptions during practice. Quarterback Malik Willis stepped in to steady the group, drawing praise from offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

"I think it was him just showing his leadership. We were having a lull at the start of practice. Just him being a leader and bringing us all in, getting us all on the same page, and taking a deep breath and playing the next play, don't let it have a trickle-down effect, and he did a great job with that," Paul said.

The defense had a strong showing Tuesday. The offense will look to respond when the team returns to the practice field Wednesday.

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