Miami Dolphins prepare for Las Vegas Raiders as new NFL season gets set to kick off

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their final practice of the week Thursday, giving players a three-day weekend before the season opener.

With one week remaining before the NFL season kicks off, first-year head coach Jeff Hafley is focused on setting the tone, particularly on defense.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins prepare for Raiders as new NFL season nears

Dolphins prepare for Raiders as new NFL season nears

"I think that's awesome. I think if they're taking ownership, that's going to be very important in everything we do. The buy-in makes me smile and appreciate that they're listening and see the importance of takeaways," Hafley said.

Hafley acknowledges that year one will be a learning curve — not only because it is the youngest roster in the NFL, but for himself as a first-year NFL head coach.

Earlier this week, middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks reiterated that the team must be tough, and that toughness starts from within — a sentiment Hafley fully embraces.

"Sometimes you get guys, and you know right away how tough they are, and then there are some guys who might not have that same level of toughness. I think you can train them that way and push them that way and try to get the most out of them," Hafley said.

While building toughness, Hafley is also tasked with integrating a league-leading seven players claimed off waivers just one week before the season opener, including two new quarterbacks.

"Most of the reps we've been limited in because we got everybody back yesterday, so most of the reps have been with the ones...But what I will say has been cool about the guys is that they're really connecting with the guys on the team right now," Hafley said.

The Dolphins play in Las Vegas on Sept. 13 to kick off the new NFL season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

