Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow arrested on domestic battery charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have one less coach on the field as they prepare for next Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

This comes after outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, 37, was arrested Friday in Fort Lauderdale on a charge related to domestic violence.

Online jail records show that Crow is being held at the Broward County jail without bond.

He faces a charge of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.

Calling it a "serious matter," the Dolphins released a statement on Friday that said the team was "gathering more information" following the coach's arrest.

The Dolphins said that Crow was placed on administrative leave "effective immediately," and the team was in communication with the NFL.

According to his bio on the Dolphins website, Crow joined the Dolphins as outside linebackers coach in 2024. The 2025 season was set to be his eighth as an NFL coach after spending six seasons (2018-23) with the Tennessee Titans.

Read the full statement from the Dolphins below: