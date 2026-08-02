MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins opened training camp practices to fans Sunday, with Head Coach Jeff Hafley expressing support for giving the public a look at the 2026 squad.

"To get people out and to open as many practices as we can to let people see us play and see the energy and how hard this team is working," Hafley said.

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Miami Dolphins open training camp to fans as Hafley sets physical tone for 2026 season

Fans got their first opportunity to watch the 2026 Dolphins in action, and those in attendance said the access was welcome.

"Being in the offseason and seeing all the new players coming in and seeing how everybody meshes with everybody, it's great," lifelong fan Daniel Cardnas said.

"This season I'm really excited to see what the new head coach has in store and the new techniques," 11-year fan Articia Ponder said.

Hafley has set a physical tone throughout the locker room, and rookie Jacob Rodriguez has embraced that standard.

"Football is a physical game, and it's made to be played that way and be physical when you do it, whether that's attacking the ball carrier or ball specifically; it doesn't matter as long as you do it violently with the right technique and proper form," Rodriguez said.

Second-year running back Ollie Gordon III is also coming into his own heading into year two, saying he is ready to take on a heavier workload after adjusting to the demands of his first season.

"Last year I feel like a bunch was being thrown at me, and I'm like, 'Oh, I got to learn this, and I got to train and do this and that.' I feel like this year I can ease into it, and I know and take care of my body. I feel like those things help with that," Gordon III said.

