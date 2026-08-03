Miami Dolphins open padded practices at training camp with fans in attendance for day 6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — On day six of Miami Dolphins Training Camp, fans watched the Fins for a second straight day this time with full pads.

"It was awesome to hear their support for all of us players and coaches out there, and it's always fun to entertain the fans,” said backup quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"It feels good putting on the pads; it felt good being able to hit somebody,” said cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., who enters his second year with the Dolphins. He comes into camp eyeing the starting job at cornerback, and admits that with Miami being his hometown team, this competition means a little bit more for him.

"It'll be important just starting for my hometown and being able to put on. Just keep grinding day after day and keep getting better,” said Marshall Jr.

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There's been a lot of guys turning heads this training camp, but one who's gotten the credit from Marshall Jr. and Coach Jeff Hafley is rookie wideout Caleb Douglas.

"Just trying to keep pushing myself with these reps, just knowing that in practice it's going to be harder. It ain't no defense going on, and you get every rep,” said Douglas.

While Douglas is impressing the locker room early on in his rookie season, it's the second-year for Ewers, who says his sophomore season is bringing him early peace and comfort in the NFL.

"The wheels aren't spinning as fast as they were when I first got here around this time. I get to really slow things down and focus on some of the smaller, more minute details,” said Ewers.