MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins opened Hard Rock Stadium to fans Saturday for a preseason practice session, giving the crowd a look at several new faces ahead of Friday's preseason matchup with Washington.

Among the most notable newcomers is rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who described the experience of practicing in front of fans for the first time.

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Miami Dolphins open Hard Rock Stadium to fans for preseason practice ahead of Washington matchup

"Man, it felt wonderful. I mean, this is my first time playing out there and got a really great experience with the fans; they were loving and cheering. That's exciting for us," Proctor said.

The team ran several unscripted series and tackling periods to build up the intensity of practice as it prepares for Friday's preseason game.

"It was very physical out there. I mean the defensive line and offensive line, it's really about the same. It doesn't matter if it's a thud period or live period; we're going all out," Proctor said.

Third-year edge rusher Chop Robinson, who spent his first two seasons learning from veterans like Bradley Chubb and Jalen Phillips, also reflected on the physical nature of the session.

"I mean, it felt great; everybody was riled up. It's different from thudding, and you get to take somebody to the ground, so everybody was doing their job and having fun out there for real for real," Robinson said.

Robinson said he is focused on his own performance as he looks to build on what he learned from those veterans.

"I'm not really listening to what people say, whether it's good or bad. I'm just going out there and trying to be the best player I can for the team and win my one-on-ones and do my job," Robinson said.

As camp has progressed, new quarterback Malik Willis addressed the offense earlier in the week, delivering a message about accountability and pride.

"I just wanted to talk to our offense and just have a man-to-man conversation. We got to understand this is a business and we got to take what we do personally, and we got to take pride in it," Willis said.

Willis said the speech was driven by a desire to keep the group unified and looking out for one another.

"These are the people I work with every day. I go to war with them in the weight room and been together six months already; it's just talking to the guys," Willis said.

