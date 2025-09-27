Miami Dolphins near full health as they prepare to face Justin Fields and New York Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Injuries have hampered the Miami Dolphins through the early portion of the season, but on Saturday, the Fins were close to 100 percent available, a sight that head coach Mike McDaniel said is a great sign.

Saturday morning in Miami Gardens, McDaniel and his team hit the practice field to put the final touches on this week's game plan.

The first point of emphasis is how to contain an explosive New York Jets offense led by Justin Fields, who has officially cleared concussion protocol.

"It takes a coordinated effort, he stresses, the field from sideline to sideline with his legs. He doubles down on that with the width and length of the field with his arm talent. So, the pass rush has to be connected to the run fits have to be connected to be supremely connected," McDaniel said.

Dolphins Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick compared Fields to another mobile quarterback the team has faced.

"He's very similar to Josh Allen. Earlier this year, he was a guy who, when he didn't like what he saw in the backend, he was going to think to tuck and run first. So having a good rush plan where we have multiple guys and eyes on him is crucial," Fitzpatrick said.

A guy who has all eyes on him is rookie running back Ollie Gordon III, who had a breakout game last week. Now the first year back is looking to carry last week's success into Monday night.

"It's just coming together and playing as a team and being able to come together and come out on top with a dub. I just feel like this past week we've been working hard and being together and being a team and not giving up on each other, and I feel like it's all going to pay off," Gordon said.

For the Fins, they've been a busy group over the past two weeks, playing three games in that span. The team believes it has them well-positioned to bounce back and win their first game of the season.

"Everybody in this building knows what we're doing. We all know what it takes, and people outside they all gone judge, but we're here for a reason, and they're not," Gordon said.

