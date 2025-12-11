Miami Dolphins look to end Steelers' 34-year Monday night home winning streak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will attempt to end a Monday night home winning streak that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had for 34 years.

The Steelers have won 22 straight home games on Monday night, a streak that dates to 1991.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins look to end Pittsburgh's home dominance on MNF

Dolphins look to end Pittsburgh's home dominance on MNF

Cold weather has been a big topic this week, with temperatures in Pittsburgh forecast in the 20s.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who exited last week with a rib injury, was a full participant at practice Thursday.

While Achane looks like he will be ready to go, Pittsburgh star pass rusher TJ Watt is hospitalized with a lung injury.

After a slow start to the season, Miami is now among the hottest teams in all of the NFL, riding a four-game winning streak.

A key to that success is that the team has shifted its focus from an air-it-out offense to a ground-and-pound approach.

Miami has four 150-yard rushing games this season while the Steelers rank 21st in the NFL in rush defense.

However, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he never underestimates a Mike Tomlin-led team.

"That's 20 years of over .500 football play, and we'll have to put a good work week together," McDaniel said. "I've played them multiple times, and it's always been that same story: to earn a win, it will not be handed to you."

Miami has won five of six games following a 1-6 start.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press