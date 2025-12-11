Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Miami Dolphins look to end Steelers' 34-year Monday night home winning streak

RB De'Von Achane nursing a rib injury but is expected to play
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass at practice in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 11, 2025.
WPTV
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass at practice in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 11, 2025.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass at practice in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 11, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will attempt to end a Monday night home winning streak that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had for 34 years.

The Steelers have won 22 straight home games on Monday night, a streak that dates to 1991.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins look to end Pittsburgh's home dominance on MNF

Dolphins look to end Pittsburgh's home dominance on MNF

Cold weather has been a big topic this week, with temperatures in Pittsburgh forecast in the 20s.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who exited last week with a rib injury, was a full participant at practice Thursday.

While Achane looks like he will be ready to go, Pittsburgh star pass rusher TJ Watt is hospitalized with a lung injury.

After a slow start to the season, Miami is now among the hottest teams in all of the NFL, riding a four-game winning streak.

A key to that success is that the team has shifted its focus from an air-it-out offense to a ground-and-pound approach.

Miami has four 150-yard rushing games this season while the Steelers rank 21st in the NFL in rush defense.

However, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he never underestimates a Mike Tomlin-led team.

"That's 20 years of over .500 football play, and we'll have to put a good work week together," McDaniel said. "I've played them multiple times, and it's always been that same story: to earn a win, it will not be handed to you."

Miami has won five of six games following a 1-6 start.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening