Miami Dolphins get ready to welcome rookies

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The time is almost here, as we get ready to welcome those rookies and draft picks to Miami Gardens.

Of course the Baptist Health Training Complex will be players' first opportunity in the NFL. But let’s take a look back at what’s happened here in the off season.

New pieces and additions are making their way to the Dolphins. That includes Odell Beckham Jr.

“It’s a place that I enjoy," Beckham said. "Beautiful weather, obviously beautiful facility and organization. An opportunity that I’m truly excited about.”

Miami Dolphins Odell Beckham Jr. on July 15, 2024.

He’s hoping to add more opportunity for offense — and Tua.

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa, he’s looking ready. He dropped some weight and is hoping to add a new contract.

“I’m not blind to people that are in my position that are getting paid," said Tagovailoa. "Am I concerned about it? I’m not concerned about it. But there’s a lot of discussions that we’ve had that are trying to move that thing into the right direction.”

Someone who is also looking for more money is Tyreek Hill. He spoke to us during OTAs about his negotiations.

“At the end of the day, if you feel like you’re top five or something, that’s like if you work at Amazon," Hill said. "If you one of the best Amazon delivery drivers, you gonna feel a certain type of way. You going to go to your boss and be like, 'Hey bro, I’m doing 100 routes and this person only doing 65 routes.' I’m suppose to be the top paid person. You feel me?”

But let’s focus on the draft for a second.

Players like Chop Robinson will be out here starting Tuesday, hoping for a chance to help the dolphins on the D-line.

“It’s crazy. I’ve just been working for this since I was five years old," Robinson said. "Been playing football my whole life. I put in a lot of work. I sacrificed a lot of things to get here. It’s just the first step. Once you get here, you gotta stay here. I’m ready to put the work in.”

The schedule has been released for when we see these vets and rookies make their way to Miami Gardens.

You can officially see the Miami Dolphins take the field on July 28.