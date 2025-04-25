Miami Dolphins fans pack NFL draft watch party in Doral, sound off on team's future

DORAL, Fla. — Miami Dolphins fans packed the team's official watch party in Doral on Thursday night, eagerly anticipating who they would select in the first round to address some much-needed gaps in the roster.

WPTV reporter Todd Wilson was at the Doral Yard to speak to fans and players about the big night.

Dolphins fans pack NFL draft watch party in Doral

With the 13th pick in the first round, Miami chose Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant after losing veteran Calais Campbell in the offseason to Arizona.

That pick ended a night of nervous energy for fans who attended the party.

The event had plenty of fun and events, including food trucks and panels to discuss the draft.

However, what was on everyone's mind was how to move forward in 2025, as the team seeks to secure its first playoff win in 25 years.

"(This draft is) going to determine if we go back to a rebuild or we're going into a Super Bowl," fan Jeffrey Reyes told WPTV.

Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul spoke with WPTV before Miami selected Grant.

Entering his second season with Miami, he's confident the team will bring in the right players to shape a winning culture.

"This is going to be a cornerstone pick, drafting people that are going to be the next generation in the league," Paul said. "They're going to be the new people on the block to help us win games."

The draft continues Friday and Saturday, with Miami holding nine more picks. The Dolphins will seek to fortify their offensive line, secondary and possibly look to add another quarterback to the roster to back up Tua Tagovailoa.