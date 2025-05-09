Miami Dolphins draft picks take the field for 3-day rookie minicamp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Friday was the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp for the Miami Dolphins, helping the team's newest players get acclimated to life in the NFL.

The recent draft picks were more than excited to fulfill their childhood dreams.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins rookies eager to take the field for minicamp

The Dolphins' 2025 rookie class toured the facilities for the first time, and the newcomers were impressed by the team's $135 million training complex.

"I'm kind of glad I didn't take a visit here," offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who was drafted in the second round out of the University of Arizona, said. "Now, I get to see it for the first time."

Cornerback Dante Trader Jr., drafted in the fifth round out of Maryland, had similar thoughts.

"The facilities are beautiful," Trader said. "I'm going to be here all day, but they're going to have to kick me out."

Ahead of the first practice, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reminded the rookies that this was their first time on an NFL practice field, and they shouldn't be afraid to mess up.

"That was his main message, being present in the moment," cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., a Miami native who played at the University of Florida, said.

Rookie running back Ollie Gordon, drafted in the sixth round from Oklahoma State, believes his versatility will help his teammates shine.

"Coach Mike knows how to use his players, and I'm just ready to be a part of that and help the team anyway I can, even if that's special teams," Gordon said.

A glaring issue for the Dolphins last season was their backup quarterback situation, which they hope to have addressed by signing Zach Wilson and drafting University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"It's been exciting, and it's been a dream come true for me since I was a little kid," Ewers said. "Since I picked up a football, I wanted to play in the NFL, and it's not a better place to begin the journey."

It's been nearly four months since the newcomers last played a game, so lacing up their cleats and throwing on the pads was a welcome sight.

"This is probably the longest I've been without playing football," defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, who was a seventh-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, said. "In college, you do spring ball and stuff like that. I'm kind of just ready to play football and do the things I love."

Other key offseason dates for the Dolphins are the organized team activities (OTA) workouts on May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3 and June 5.

A mandatory minicamp will be held June 10-12.