Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips embraces role as an unsung hero on improving defense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins went up against one of the best offenses in the league, the Detroit Lions — a big test for a Dolphins defense still trying to find a rhythm this season. Holding the line for Miami is defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, the 22-year-old from Orlando, Florida, playing close to home.

This week WPTV sat down with Phillips to talk about what that opportunity means and where the defensive unit is headed in the second half of the season.

"It means everything to me. It's always been my dream growing up, and to work my way up to this level, do this for the team, the organization, for my family. It feels great," Phillips said.

Now in his second year in the NFL, Phillips said his focus has shifted toward refining the details of his game.

"I mainly say just technique, you know what I'm saying? Constantly improving that and being focused and intentional every time I step on the field, just working on something to get 1% better every day," Phillips said.

Phillips said building chemistry with his fellow defenders is just as important as individual improvement, pointing to the group's weekly dinners away from the facility.

Eleanor Sheahan

"I mean, just continuing to get better is always important. Continue to build the brotherhood," Phillips said. "Outside of the building, we just talk about personal lives and, you know, try to get to know each other better. That way, when we get on the field, that brotherhood is just natural."

He credited head coach Jeff Hafley for believing in the group while pushing the players to improve.

"Hafley is amazing. He's a guy who believes in us, while also pushing us every day," Phillips said.

Hafley had high praise for Phillips this week, calling him one of the team's unsung heroes.

"I love Jordan Phillips. Every time you guys bring him up, I just, those are the unsung heroes. Those are the guys that don't get credit,” Hafley said.

Coach Hafley mentioned how he showed a couple clips of Phillips during this week's team meeting.

“When you watch him in a walkthrough, it almost looks full speed, and he's so locked in, and he's so detailed. And then it translates to how he plays and how much he cares and the effort that he puts in and how violent he is,” Hafley said.

He goes on to credit Phillips’ consistency in both practice and game time.

“He's just consistent from the time he walks into this building to the time he leaves, and he's embraced his role, right? He's the type of guy that when he knows it's third and seven, he turns and, like, jogs off the field. Most guys would be pouty because what do they want to do on third and seven? They want to get a sack. This guy understands his role. He embraces his role, and I can't say enough good things about him,” Hafley said.

“There is room for improvement, certainly. Would I love to see him in the pass rush continue to grow? Absolutely. Would I love to see him get a sack? Yeah, I can't imagine what his celebration would be like, but I'm hoping that we get to see that in the second half of the season.”

Phillips said he embraces that feedback and continues to build on it.

“Yeah, I mean, I get it from him and just learning the process and just continuing to build on that and trying to get better at it each and every day,” Phillips said.

As for the sack his coach is hoping to see, Phillips said it would be a boost for the entire defense.

“That would mean everything to me to get a sack. Not only would that help out the defense, but that'll just build momentum going forward,” Phillips said.