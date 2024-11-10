Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey donates $5k to Los Angeles-based charities where calls his second home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Although Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is known as one of the fiercest players in the NFL, he has proved to also have a charitable personality, donating $5,000 to five different charities in Los Angeles— a city he considers his second home.

"I got some family out there. My daughter was born out there," Ramsey said. "Great memories out there."

Among the great memories is Ramsey's time helping the LA Charges win the Superbowl.

Drafted as the fifth pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey quickly became one of the game's best defenders. However, the team struggled during his time there, and in 2019 he was traded to the LA Rams, where he helped win the 2022 Superbowl.

"I had some of the best memories of my football career at a time when I stopped liking football as much," Ramsey said. "I got traded to LA, and it drastically changed. It was just amazing."

Ramsey, after being traded to the Dolphins in 2023, felt he never gave a proper farewell to the team that earned him a championship ring, leading him to make the donations.

"The community always treated me and my family with nothing but love and respect,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey reminds fans he's still all in on beating the Rams Monday night and the donations are just his token of appreciation.

