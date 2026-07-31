Kadyn Proctor, Kenneth Grant among players drawing attention as Dolphins' training camp heats up

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were back on the field Friday as training camp continues, and some of the team's young players were turning heads.

New head coach Jeff Hafley set the tone with another physical, detail-oriented practice.

WATCH BELOW: Young Dolphins turn heads under new HC Jeff Hafley at training camp

Young Dolphins turn heads under new HC Jeff Hafley at training camp

Kadyn Proctor, the team's 12th overall pick in this year's draft, has been holding his own in camp but acknowledges the transition from college has come with a learning curve.

"These guys, they don't play around. (The game is) way faster than college or anything like that. It's not too overwhelming, but what these guys are doing with their technique, like (defensive lineman Zach) Sieler, who's been doing this for a long time, it's good for me to go against him," Proctor said.

As Proctor adjusts to the speed and talent level of the NFL, he has been leaning on third-year offensive lineman Patrick Paul for guidance.

"I think it's just the reps, honestly. We're going to hammer reps every single day full speed, just getting after it, and each day it's just going to keep building," Paul said.

Paul is set to be a cornerstone at left tackle for Miami this season. On the other side of the ball, second-year defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is focused on bouncing back after a rocky rookie season.

"Just do what they're asking me to do to the best of my ability. For myself, everybody should want to be their best, and I hold myself to that standard," Grant said.

Grant, whose ceiling could be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league — similar to when Christian Wilkins lined up for Miami — says a deeper understanding of the game is driving his development.

"I'm just understanding the game more, you know, offensive tendencies, drill to drill, and perfecting those drills because the drill techniques I rely on my training to go out there," Grant said.

The Dolphins will hold eight practices open to the public and one additional practice exclusively for season ticket members. All practices are free for fans to attend.

The team's first preseason game is Aug. 14 against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland.

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