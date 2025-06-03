Jonnu Smith absent from Miami Dolphins OTAs amid trade rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the past two days, the Miami Dolphins have been holding voluntary offseason workouts in rainy conditions.

However, players said it builds team chemistry and grit as they seek to dispel the "soft" notion that has been linked to the team in recent years.

Jonnu Smith absent from OTAs amid trade rumors

"It's good that we are practicing in the rain. It's South Florida. I mean, it can rain anytime," second-year running back Jaylen Wright said.

"You're in Miami if you can't practice in the rain. I mean, you can't practice at all. You can't play here," inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson said.

It was a packed house at the team's training facility on Tuesday, with most of the roster in attendance, including Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

However, there was one noticeable absence: tight end Jonnu Smith. Reports surfaced that the Dolphins are looking to trade the Pro Bowler after contractual issues.

"Jonnu is a very important person to me and the guys. I think one thing we can stand on is his professionalism," head coach Mike McDaniel said.

In a locker room that struggled with maturity issues last season, McDaniel said Smith's absence will be felt.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle said this isn't an excuse for his teammates not to be ready for the season.

"We do know that it's a business, and I don't think it really matters who's on the field, who's not on the field," Waddle said. "Just go out there and work and approach it by getting better each and every day and make the other side better."

Next week kicks off mandatory minicamp and fans will be able to get a full glimpse of the team during practice.