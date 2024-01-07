History of Miami Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football" with a division title on the line, here is a look back at Miami's previous appearances on the nationally televised NBC broadcast.

Miami is 2-5 in "Sunday Night Football" games, including a 1-1 record this season, since NBC took over the package in 2006.

Sept. 7, 2006

Miami Dolphins 17, at Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Heinz Field | Pittsburgh

Gene J. Puskar/AP Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith flushes Miami Dolphins quarterback Daunte Culpepper out of the pocket before sacking him in the third quarter of the opening game of the NFL season Thursday, Sept. 7, 2006, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Technically, the Dolphins appeared in the very first NBC "Sunday Night Football" game, even though it didn't take place on a Sunday night.

The NFL opened the 2006 season by pitting the Dolphins against the defending Super Bowl champion Steelers in a Thursday night tilt.

Nick Saban began his second and final season with the Dolphins, who were led by quarterback Daunte Culpepper. It was Culpepper's first game in a Miami uniform after being traded from Minnesota earlier that year.

Culpepper was unimpressive, throwing two interceptions as the Dolphins lost 28-17.

By the end of the season, Saban bolted for Alabama – even though he said he wasn't – and a shoulder injury forced Culpepper to remain on the sideline.

Sept. 26, 2010

New York Jets 31, Miami Dolphins 21

Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Lynne Sladky/AP New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez runs during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins took a lead in the third quarter when quarterback Chad Henne connected with receiver Brandon Marshall on an 11-yard touchdown pass, but Henne's 363 passing yards weren't enough for the Jets and quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Miami led 24-23 midway through the fourth quarter after Dan Carpenter booted a 50-yard field goal, but Jets running back Ladainian Tomlinson iced the game on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining.

Longtime Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor was on the opposite sideline, playing against his former team for the first time. He registered a sack on Henne.

The Dolphins finished with a losing record under the late Tony Sparano.

Nov. 5, 2017

Oakland Raiders 27, at Miami Dolphins 24

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is sacked by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51), middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and defensive end Mario Edwards (97) during the second half of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw for 300 yards as the Raiders beat the Dolphins, who would miss out on the playoffs in their second season under Adam Gase.

Jay Cutler was the fill-in starting quarterback for the Dolphins after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in training camp.

Cutler threw for 311 yards and three scores in the game. His touchdown pass with 1:32 left cut the deficit to three points, but the Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the 27-24 victory.

Despite a 4-2 start to the season, the game was the second of five consecutive losses for the Dolphins, who finished 2-8 in their final 10 games.

Oct. 23, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers 10, at Miami Dolphins 16

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aims a pass during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made his first return to Hard Rock Stadium since being fired by Miami months earlier.

Flores stood on the opposing sideline as linebackers coach for the Steelers.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 261 yards and a touchdown in his first game back since suffering a concussion.

The Dolphins jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter but were outscored 10-3 in the second quarter.

Both defenses held their opponent scoreless in the second half as the Dolphins held on to win their 500th game in franchise history.

Dec. 11, 2022

Miami Dolphins 17, at Los Angeles Chargers 23

SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.

Jae C. Hong/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble 57 yards during the second quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns for the Dolphins, one of them on an improbable recovery of Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble that Hill took 57 yards to the end zone.

But Tagovailoa had his worst game as a starter, completing 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, including a 29-yarder that gave the Chargers a 23-14 advantage with 2:40 remaining.

Jason Sanders booted a 55-yard field goal for Miami with 1:10 remaining to make it a one-score game, but the Chargers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Sept. 17, 2023

Miami Dolphins 24, at New England Patriots 17

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass.

Michael Dwyer/AP Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert outruns the New England Patriots for a 43-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Tagovailoa threw for 249 yards and a touchdown to improve to 5-0 against the Patriots as a starter.

Hill's 2-yard touchdown catch just before halftime gave Miami a 17-3 lead and Raheem Mostert had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 43-yard score in the fourth quarter that put the Dolphins ahead 24-10.

Trailing 24-17, the Patriots appeared to keep their hopes alive by converting a fourth-and-4 on Miami's 33-yard line.

New England quarterback Mac Jones completed a pass to former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki short of the first-down marker, but he flipped the ball to guard Cole Strange, who lunged forward for the first down. However, after a review of the play, it was determined Strange was short of the needed yardage and the call was reversed, giving the ball back to the Dolphins and allowing them to run out the clock.

Oct. 22, 2023

Miami Dolphins 17, at Philadelphia Eagles 31

Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

Matt Rourke/AP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts escapes the tackle from Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. during the second half of a "Sunday Night Football" game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 279 yards and combined for three scores to lead the defending NFC champions to a win.

The Dolphins tied the game at 17-all in the third quarter after Hurts faked a handoff and his short pass was tipped into the hands of Miami linebacker Jerome Baker, who scored on a 22-yard pick six.

But Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown on the very next drive and the Eagles held Miami scoreless the rest of the way.

Brown finished with 10 catches for 137 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.

