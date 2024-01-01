Watch Now
Dolphins to host Bills for AFC East title on 'Sunday Night Football'

Miami in search of first division crown since 2008
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tackled at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 1, 2023
Adrian Kraus/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, below left, during the first half Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 10:12:26-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The AFC East Division title will be decided on "Sunday Night Football."

The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium to conclude the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule.

Miami lost at Buffalo 48-20 earlier in the season.

Buffalo has won the AFC East each of the past three seasons.

Miami hasn't won the division since 2008, when the Dolphins were coached by the late Tony Sparano.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC and can be viewed locally on WPTV.

