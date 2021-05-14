Watch
Jaylen Waddle signs 4-year deal with Dolphins

Former Alabama receiver No. 6 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft
Jeff Haynes/AP
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle holds a team jersey after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 14, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced Friday that the team's first-round draft pick has signed his rookie deal.

Waddle was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Waddle signed a four-year deal.

The former Alabama star suffered what was believed to have been a season-ending ankle injury last October, but Waddle returned to action for the College Football Playoff National Championship, catching three passes for 34 yards to help the Crimson Tide defeat Ohio State 52-24 in South Florida.

He was a favorite target of current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, when the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft frequently threw to Waddle when they were teammates together at Alabama.

Waddle had 48 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns last season. In his three seasons at Alabama, Waddle amassed 106 catches for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns.

