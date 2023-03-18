Jalen Ramsey appreciates 'crazy love' from South Florida sports fans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jalen Ramsey is excited to be back in Florida and playing for the Miami Dolphins.

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former Florida State star had his introductory news conference with the South Florida media Thursday, sharing his thoughts about being closer to his family and revealing how he identified Miami as a possible landing spot when he realized it was likely the Los Angeles Rams would be looking to trade him.

But the former first-round draft pick also admitted he was surprised by the warm reception he's received from Miami fans, especially considering his college career.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey blocks a pass by Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya during the second half Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 30-26.

"A lot of people have been showing crazy love and I was a little shocked at first because, you know, when I was at Florida State, we did our thing against the Hurricanes three years in a row while I was at Florida State," Ramsey said, prompting laughter from reporters. "So, I'm like, man, I don't know how they are going to feel about me right now. I used to tear them up."

Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins shortly after the start of the new league year Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The 28-year-old Super Bowl champion was part of a seven-year stretch in which the Seminoles dominated the rival Miami Hurricanes from 2010-16.

Ramsey, who helped the Seminoles win the 2013 national championship, has never lost at Hard Rock Stadium, winning once in college and again while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Arguably his most memorable performance at Hard Rock Stadium was a late interception against the Hurricanes in 2014 that sealed a 30-26 win as Florida State rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half.

Lynne Sladky/AP Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya during the fourth quarter, Nov. 15, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Now that he's going to be a more permanent fixture in South Florida, Ramsey let it be known that he's appreciate of the love he's received since the news of his arrival broke last weekend.

"They showed nothing but love," Ramsey said of South Florida sports fans. "It's been great."