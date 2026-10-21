Injured Dolphins players return to practice as Miami prepares to face the Jets in Week 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The winless Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field in Miami Gardens following a bye week, with two injured rookies rejoining drills as the 0-5 squad prepares for Week 7.

Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 2 when he was injured against the 49ers, is getting run-throughs at practice this week. His return is a positive sign for the Fins offense.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins get key players back at practice

Caleb Douglas, Kyle Lewis return to Dolphins practice ahead of Jets game

"I think it has a big impact on our offense," head coach Jeff Hafley said. "He was a big bright spot early on. Everybody was excited about him from training camp to preseason in the first couple of games that he played," Hafley said.

As for when Douglas will be game-ready, Hafley said it depends on how he does during practice this week.

"My expectations can't be too high because we got to see him practice today. We got to see how he feels tomorrow and if he's able to go and help us out," Hafley said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Also back at practice was rookie safety Kyle Louis. Louis has been injured since Week 1 with an MCL sprain. He participated in drills during Wednesday’s practice but remains on injured reserve.

"He hasn't played real football in quite a while," Hafley said. "As excited as I am to have him back, I think I got to kind of temper that and see how he practices today and then how does he feel after he practices and getting through Thursday and Friday and then we'll see where he's at and physically, mentally and see what he can do and if he's ready to play in a game."

Hafley said, like Douglas, they will evaluate Louis and determine later his availability.

"He's very eager. He's been very good in meetings, and we're just, you know, he's a guy that we're excited about, and we'll see where he's at today," Hafley said.

The Dolphins had some time off this past week. Coming off the bye, Hafley said the players returned locked in.

"Wow, I mean, they had incredible energy. I mean, it was great. They were locked in, they had energy, they were flying around, they were having fun together, and they just want to get better and they want to grow. It was fun to get back at it," Hafley said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Seven weeks and five games into the season, Hafley said the team is starting to see glimpses of its identity.

"Right now we're a team that's running the ball very well, and we're playing pretty good run defense too. We're a physical team. I think we have to build on that identity and continue to grow and develop," Hafley said.

This weekend, the Dolphins will face their first divisional opponent of the season in the AFC East. They will travel north to play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.