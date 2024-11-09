'I'M OPTIMISTIC': Dolphins remain hopeful despite 2-6 record, ongoing injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel says the team has not lost faith in the season ahead of their Monday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2-6 Dolphins are facing a challenge as the game approaches, having a few player injury concerns. It's a worry that Miami fans know all too well this season, and it could continue as the team warmed up Saturday morning without Tyreek Hill, who is nursing a wrist injury.

""All I know is that I know nothing, as Socrates would say," McDaniel said. "I'm optimistic that he's going to do everything he can, but you know. I wouldn't say I'm optimistic or pessimistic."

With Hill's Monday availability up in the air, this could be an opportunity for Odell Beckham Jr. or Jaylen Waddle to get more involved in the passing game.

"First off, I didn't even know that was a situation," running back Raheem Mostert said. "Tyreek is going give it his all and give it his best. We will see how it plays out."

Unfortunately, the injury roster on the team's offense doesn't stop at Hill. McDaniel announced starting right tackle Austin Jackson will not play Monday night after hurting his knee while playing against the Buffalo Bills.

"It somehow popped up after the game," said McDaniel.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell said the team is not making any excuses despite the circumstances.

"I feel like big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games," Campbell said. "The lights are going to be bright. This is pretty much a big part in our season. Where we go from here is up to us."